“For people willing to cough up that kind of cash, the iPhone X couldn’t be more exciting,” Epstein writes. “In fact, even I’m getting excited about the iPhone X, and it’s the first time in years that I’ve been excited about a new iPhone.”
“What’s so exciting? The answer lies in one simple photo,” Epstein writes. “This one, simple, low-quality picture truly is worth 1,000 words. Sitting side by side, it’s painfully obvious how dated and unappealing Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus design really is. It’s just… so… boring… Take a look at this photo from Reddit.”
MacDailyNews Take: And they even made the iPhone X’s wallpaper black on top to hide the awful notch. Nice. We’ll do exactly the same.
Don’t get us wrong, we’ll live with it. For sure. We’re just not used to having to say “we’ll live with it” when it comes to Apple products (not counting the Apple TV’s even worse Siri Remote).
Come to us, larger display than iPhone 8 Plus in and iPhone 8-like case size!