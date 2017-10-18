“With just over two weeks to go until Apple’s iPhone X release date finally arrives, anticipation is beginning to boil over. Yes, it’s true that the new phone’s sky-high price tag is scaring some people away. In fact, the thought of spending more than $1,000 on an entry-level iPhone X with only 64GB of storage is even causing some hardcore Apple fans to buy cheaper iPhones,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR.

“For people willing to cough up that kind of cash, the iPhone X couldn’t be more exciting,” Epstein writes. “In fact, even I’m getting excited about the iPhone X, and it’s the first time in years that I’ve been excited about a new iPhone.”

“What’s so exciting? The answer lies in one simple photo,” Epstein writes. “This one, simple, low-quality picture truly is worth 1,000 words. Sitting side by side, it’s painfully obvious how dated and unappealing Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus design really is. It’s just… so… boring… Take a look at this photo from Reddit.”



Read more in the full article here.