“In case you haven’t noticed, Apple’s stock is up a mind-blowing 50% over the past 12 months,” Andy Serwer writes for Yahoo Finance. “That’s a gain of some $300 billion in market value for shareholders, an incredible run for a company so large (never mind 2X the overall market’s gain.). Apple’s market capitalization is now $911 billion, the biggest of any publicly-traded company and, of course, the biggest ever.”

“I don’t know if Apple will become the first company worth $1 trillion, but I do know that the performance of the stock has everything to do with not only the company’s products, but also with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s management of what has become an increasingly key element of succeeding as a CEO in America,” Serwer writes. “That being a Trump strategy.”

“He has figured out what the President Trump, and to my mind by extension, the markets want to hear,” Serwer writes. “Cook, like other CEOs, has changed the way he does business — yes, to a degree — because of Trump.”

