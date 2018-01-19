“The move is all the more relevant in light of Amazon soliciting bids from North American municipalities to locate its second headquarters, Amazon HQ2,” Reisinger writes. “Nearly 240 cities offered bids for Amazon’s HQ2, but the company on Thursday announced that it had narrowed the list to 20 metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, New York City, and Miami. All of the cities that bid for Amazon’s HQ2 offered an array of tax breaks, perks, and other special offers to lure Amazon’s HQ2.”
“Now, though, it’s Apple’s turn. But exactly how Apple will go about choosing its next campus location is unknown,” Reisinger writes. “Still, Apple’s timing is impeccable. If the company hasn’t already chosen a location for a second campus, it now knows what some of the cities that bid for Amazon’s campus were willing to offer.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, there are many benefits to whichever locale lands an Apple campus, including increased economic activity to myriad area businesses (vehicles, housing, restaurants, groceries, utilities, etc.), local taxes (sales, income, property, etc.), increased real estate values, and much more.
As we wondered yesterday: So, where will Apple’s new campus be? With their HQ on the west coast and the other campus centrally located, it makes sense to establish one the east coast. North Carolina, perhaps? Or maybe Florida (no state personal income tax) to roughly follow SeaWorld’s locations?
