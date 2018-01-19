“As Amazon closes in on the location for its second campus, currently codenamed HQ2, is Apple planning its own search for Apple HQ2?,” Don Reisinger writes for Fortune. ” The tech giant on Wednesday announced plans to invest billions of dollars in the U.S. as part of a broader effort to repatriate nearly a quarter-trillion dollars in overseas cash to the U.S. Apple also said that it will create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years… ‘The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers,’ Apple said in the statement. ‘The location of this new facility will be announced later in the year.'”

“The move is all the more relevant in light of Amazon soliciting bids from North American municipalities to locate its second headquarters, Amazon HQ2,” Reisinger writes. “Nearly 240 cities offered bids for Amazon’s HQ2, but the company on Thursday announced that it had narrowed the list to 20 metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, New York City, and Miami. All of the cities that bid for Amazon’s HQ2 offered an array of tax breaks, perks, and other special offers to lure Amazon’s HQ2.”

“Now, though, it’s Apple’s turn. But exactly how Apple will go about choosing its next campus location is unknown,” Reisinger writes. “Still, Apple’s timing is impeccable. If the company hasn’t already chosen a location for a second campus, it now knows what some of the cities that bid for Amazon’s campus were willing to offer.”

