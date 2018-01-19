“Less than a year after settling into their massive new Foster + Partners–designed ‘spaceship’ campus in Cupertino, it sounds like Apple has its sights set on another significant real estate project,” Tim Nelson writes for Architectural Digest.

“There’s an obvious parallel between Apple’s announcement and Amazon’s drawn-out bidding process for its $5 billion, 50,000 employee “HQ2”, whose list of 20 finalist cities was coincidentally announced this week,” Nelson writes. “However, there’s no indication as of yet that Apple would solicit bids from municipalities, as Axios reports that Apple won’t be “putting out a big request for proposals.””

“Should they choose to go the public bid route, interest would likely be massive. Amazon received a reported 238 bids from cities across North America,” Nelson writes. “There’s little doubt that whichever municipality is chosen will offer significant tax breaks in an effort to boost area employment… Wherever Apple decides to build next, hopefully its employees will actually like the office space this time around.”

Read more in the full article here.