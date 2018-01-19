“There’s an obvious parallel between Apple’s announcement and Amazon’s drawn-out bidding process for its $5 billion, 50,000 employee “HQ2”, whose list of 20 finalist cities was coincidentally announced this week,” Nelson writes. “However, there’s no indication as of yet that Apple would solicit bids from municipalities, as Axios reports that Apple won’t be “putting out a big request for proposals.””
“Should they choose to go the public bid route, interest would likely be massive. Amazon received a reported 238 bids from cities across North America,” Nelson writes. “There’s little doubt that whichever municipality is chosen will offer significant tax breaks in an effort to boost area employment… Wherever Apple decides to build next, hopefully its employees will actually like the office space this time around.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this campus won’t be a multi-year colossal distraction like the last one.
