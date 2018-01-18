“Apple has faced mounting criticism in recent years for avoiding taxes in the US and Europe. Wednesday, it offered critics 38 billion replies,” Klint Finley writes for Wired. “More precisely, Apple said it would pay an estimated $38 billion in tax to bring back to the US some of the cash it has stashed overseas over the years. Apple says the payment would be the largest tax payment of its type in history. But it’s also a pretty good deal for the company.”

“Under the new tax plan, Apple and other companies must pay taxes on foreign profits parked overseas. Companies aren’t required to actually move those funds back to the US, but there’s little reason for Apple to keep its cash abroad once it’s paid the tax, says Edward Kleinbard of the University of Southern California Gould School of Law,” Finley writes. “Previously, the US allowed companies to defer paying taxes on foreign profits until those profits were repatriated. So many companies, including Apple, opted to leave foreign profits overseas. As a result, companies accumulated a total of around $2.8 trillion in overseas holdings, research firm Audit Analytics estimates.”

“Had Apple decided to bring all of its overseas cash back to the US last year, it would have paid a tax rate of 35 percent, about $88.3 billion, minus the taxes paid to foreign governments,” Finley writes. “Although Apple is getting off easy with a tax bill of ‘only’ $38 billion, Kleinbard thinks the company’s effective tax rate will be a bit higher in the future…”

Read more in the full article here.