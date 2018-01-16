“Twitter disputes these claims,” Warzel reports. “‘We do not proactively review DMs. Period,’ a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. ‘A limited number of employees have access to such information, for legitimate work purposes, and we enforce strict access protocols for those employees.’ Twitter did not answer questions about the number of employees who have such access or the specifics of precautions it takes to protect sensitive user data.”
“A former senior Twitter employee echoed the company’s comment, observing that the claims in Monday’s Project Veritas video were ‘technically accurate to a degree, but exaggerated for effect by drunk idiots,'” Warzel reports. “Monday’s undercover video was the latest in a series of Project Veritas sting videos aimed at investigating Twitter. Last week, O’Keefe released footage of Twitter engineers alleging the company is ‘more than happy to help the Department of Justice in their little investigation’ by handing over Trump tweets and direct messages. Twitter pushed back hard against the claims last week, noting in a statement that it ‘only responds to valid legal requests, and does not share any user information with law enforcement without such a request.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Those who value their privacy certainly don’t use Twitter for anything they’d like to keep private, or at all.
Only fools upload their lives to Twitter, Facebook, and Google while mailing other firms their DNA.
