“On Monday, conservative activist and filmmaker James O’Keefe published undercover footage of Twitter engineers alleging the social network has hundreds of employees reading ‘everything you post online’ — including direct messages,” Charlie Warzel reports for BuzzFeed News. “The undercover video shows Twitter engineer Clay Haynes telling a Project Veritas activist that hundreds of employees have seemingly unrestricted access to Twitter users’ private data. ‘There’s teams dedicated to it… at least, three or four hundred people,’ Haynes is heard saying on camera. ‘They’re paid to look at dick pics.'”

“Twitter disputes these claims,” Warzel reports. “‘We do not proactively review DMs. Period,’ a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. ‘A limited number of employees have access to such information, for legitimate work purposes, and we enforce strict access protocols for those employees.’ Twitter did not answer questions about the number of employees who have such access or the specifics of precautions it takes to protect sensitive user data.”

“A former senior Twitter employee echoed the company’s comment, observing that the claims in Monday’s Project Veritas video were ‘technically accurate to a degree, but exaggerated for effect by drunk idiots,'” Warzel reports. “Monday’s undercover video was the latest in a series of Project Veritas sting videos aimed at investigating Twitter. Last week, O’Keefe released footage of Twitter engineers alleging the company is ‘more than happy to help the Department of Justice in their little investigation’ by handing over Trump tweets and direct messages. Twitter pushed back hard against the claims last week, noting in a statement that it ‘only responds to valid legal requests, and does not share any user information with law enforcement without such a request.'”

