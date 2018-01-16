“iPhones accounted for 39 percent of activations in the United States between October and December, up from 34 percent in the year-ago quarter, based on CIRP’s survey of 500 people who activated a new or used smartphone during that period,” . “Samsung was the runner-up with a 32 percent share of activations during the quarter, trailed by LG at 13 percent.”
Rossignol reports, “CIRP co-founder Josh Lowitz: ‘Apple’s iOS increased its mobile operating system share in the US in the most recent quarter. While Android still leads, the launch of the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X models, without similar new Android phones, allowed Apple to increase its share of activations in the quarter, relative last quarter and to the year-ago quarter.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, the Android settlers awaken to the fact that carrying around a dog-slow iPhone knockoff from a South Korean dishwasher maker or similar is a violently failed IQ test.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
