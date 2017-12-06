“As it stands, the market battle between Android and iPhone seems set to continue forever, but you can’t ignore that the majority of users who do switch are abandoning Google for Apple,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “What follows are three of the biggest reasons for doing so, identified by Creative Strategies, as Apple’s iPhone sales threaten to spike.”

Reason #1: Security: The value and personal importance of the information kept on our devices has become more important, and Apple’s security story has emerged to be much stronger than that told by competitors. Consumers are not stupid, and as they become more switched on to the value of their digital data, they become more likely to migrate to the more secure iOS platform.

Reason #2: Sync In contrast to competitors, Apple’s platforms are far better at syncing passwords, settings, images and other items between all your devices using the same Apple ID. You can even set up a new iPhone just by tapping it with your old one in iOS 11. That kind of convenience makes it so much easier for consumers rapidly engaging in a multi-device, multiple-service, cross platform digital existence. This sync extends across to Apple’s Macs, of course.

Reason #3: Service Apple’s customer service and support sets the bar.

“The three reasons given above come from a Creative Strategies report from Tim Bajarin,” Evans writes. “One more thing in his report? He thinks around 30 percent of Android users are thinking of switching to an iPhone.”

