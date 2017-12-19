“After a decade selling boxes that play other companies’ TV shows, Apple last year started developing and acquiring original TV programs — a tangible major step into content for the hardware and software maker, rumored since mid-2015,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat. “Consumer electronics giant Sony made the same move back in 1989 by purchasing Columbia Pictures’ TV and movie studios, instantly becoming a major Hollywood player. Buying a respected studio with existing employees, development deals, and IP is easier than building one from scratch.”

“Thinking differently, Apple decided to build a video content business itself, initially leveraging celebrity relationships bolstered by its 2014 acquisition of Beats. The result was two critically panned TV shows that heavily relied on musicians and actors: Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps,” Horwitz writes. “As 2017 draws to a close, Apple appears to have changed strategies, aggressively hiring new content production executives and offering prospective showrunners slices of a $1 billion content development fund. The new plan apparently relies upon top TV creative talent to develop exclusive shows under the Apple banner. To that end, three new TV dramas have already been signed.”

“What is Apple’s end goal here?” Horwitz writes. “My best guess is that we’re seeing Apple’s first overt steps toward an open challenge to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video…”

Read more in the full article here.