“There’s a lot to be said for the iMac Pro. It’s the first Mac with workstation-level processors with a plethora of processor cores (8 and up!) since the Mac Pro in 2013. The Radeon Pro Vega is the most powerful graphic processor ever in a Mac,” Snell writes. “If you’re someone who uses a 5K iMac to get work done today, should you consider buying the iMac Pro or not?”
“If you’re someone who uses Macs to get work done, and who needs the fastest Mac in existence to do that job, you might consider this: There will probably be a robust resale market for the iMac Pro when the Mac Pro comes out,” Snell writes. “You could always buy this thing and use it until 2018 or 2019 or whenever the Mac Pro arrives, then sell it and put that money toward the Mac Pro.”
MacDailyNews Take: The iMac Pro is the most powerful Macintosh ever made.
That’s reason enough for many pros to get one now, even if they’re waiting for the Mac Pro.
