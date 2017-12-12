“In what may turn out to be this year’s most significant news for Mac users, Apple managed to squeeze one more product release into the year this side of Christmas, confirming that its iMac Pro will be ‘available to order’ starting Dec. 14,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“On first glance, the new iMac Pro looks like any other iMac, apart from its distinctive grey (Apple calls this ‘Space Grey’) chassis,” Evans writes. “Inside the system is a lot more powerful, a tangible articulation of Apple’s promise to deliver something nice for Mac users while we wait on the next-generation Mac Pro.”

“The iMac Pro is the most powerful Mac ever — at least it will be until Apple ships the Mac Pro next year,” Evans writes. “If you are in the business of high-end video creation, want to build augmented reality (AR) apps, or are involved in music, CAD or any other form of professional digital creative expression, these are (for now at least) the Mac desktops you might aspire to use… While it seems likely the price will be too high to boost mass market Mac sales, the release does provide a tangible expression of Apple’s much-needed commitment to its pro users.”

