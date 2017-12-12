“Apple attracted lots of criticism when it decided to seed iPhone X units to vbloggers earlier on this year,” Evans writes. “A lot of well-established Apple commentators felt quite left out.”
“It seems possible they’ll need to get used to feeling that way,” Evans writes, “if Apple’s move to let YouTube vblogger Marques Brownlee grab a coveted first glance at the fastest Mac it has ever built turn out to be a regular approach.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Mossberg’s retired. For years now, the media has changed from a few gatekeepers to a wide variety of outlets.
Apple is smart to move with the times in order to reach their intended audiences who don’t read traditional product reviews per se.
