“Earlier, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said in an interview that the company’s iMac Pro would launch in the next couple of days,” Haselton reports. “Apple announced the iMac Pro, its most powerful desktop computer to date, back in June.”
The all-new iMac Pro, with its 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac Apple has ever made. Featuring a new space gray enclosure, iMac Pro packs serious performance for advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering. iMac Pro starts at $4,999.
Brief article in full here.
MacDailyNews Take: Less than two days away!