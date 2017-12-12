“Last week I received a pelican case from Apple with a very special Mac inside of it… It was an iMac Pro configured as a 10 Core 3GHZ Intel Xeon W, 2TB SSD, 128 GB RAM, Vega 64 Radeon,” Vincent Laforet blogs eponymously. “I found a very consistent set of results: a 2X to 3X boost in speed (relative to my current iMac and MacBook Pro 15”) a noticeable leap from most generational jumps that are generally ten times smaller.”

“Whether you’re editing 8K RED video, H.264 4K Drone footage, 6K 3D VR content or 50 Megapixel RAW stills – you can expect a 200-300% increase in performance in almost every industry leading software with the iMac Pro,” Laforet writes. “I’ve seldom seen a jump this dramatic before on any new generation of Macs – 20%-30% speed increases are the norm … NOT 200%-300% increases. That’s SIGNIFICANT.”

“Basically, if you’re debating whether or not to purchase the iMac Pro you should ask yourself just one question: How much is your time worth to you?” Laforet writes. “Would you rather be waiting for images and video to render or export, or do you want to go back out and shoot as quickly as possible?”



For me the answer is easy: when compared to the previous generation iMac or the current top of the line 15” MacBook Pro, the iMacPRO tears through footage and images, allowing me to spend less time behind a computer, and more time shooting,” Laforet writes. “After just under a week I can tell you that I won’t be using any other mac anytime soon.”

Tons more in the full article – recommended – here.