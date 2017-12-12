“iMac Pro has been in the house for a week – this has been my experience so far!” Marques Brownlee writes on YouTube.

Apple’s powerful new iMac Pro launches the general public on December 14th.

Brownlee tested a 3GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W iMac Pro with 128GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 16GB HBM2 memory, and a 2TB SSD. iMac Pro is a completely sealed computer, so the specs you order are the specs you’ll be using. Choose wisely, Padawans.

The all-new iMac Pro, with its 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac Apple has ever made. Featuring a new space gray enclosure, iMac Pro packs serious performance for advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering. iMac Pro starts at $4,999.