“Paired with a stunning 5120×2880 Retina ‘5K’ display, the iMac Pro is a graphics powerhouse — I continually marveled at how crisp and clean everything was rendered with no apparent overhead or impact on performance. I’m used to choosing between performance or detail when visualizing complex 3D datasets, and the iMac Pro gives both,” Hunter writes. “From 4 to 10 cores, the iMac Pro runs away. Or if you can take advantage of AVX-512 (not available on a standard iMac) the iMac Pro runs away. This sort of reinforces one of the main advantages of the iMac Pro — moving to a workstation class CPU gives access to more cores, advanced processing features, and a bigger, more scalable, performance envelope than you can get in a standard iMac. Other key advantages are memory capacity and graphics capability. If your work benefits from any of these things, then the iMac Pro is the natural choice.”
Hunter writes, “It will be interesting to see how the higher end models price out, especially the 18-core model, but if the trend is in line with the base model, this will be quite a deal for people that are ready to spend money on a true workstation-class Mac.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Note: Dr. Craig Hunter is a mechanical/aerospace engineer with over 25 years of experience in software development.
Hunter has extensive experience in programming, app development, and scientific computing on macOS and iOS. He received the NASA Software of the Year Award and an Apple Design Award (Best Scientific Computing Solution on macOS) for his contributions to the NASA TetrUSS CFD software suite. TetrUSS is used for multiple classes of aerodynamic analysis in government, industry, and academia throughout the United States.
