“Apple was kind enough to send me a 10-core iMac Pro with 128GB of memory for testing and evaluation purposes. I spent just short of a week running the machine through my typical workflows in aerospace engineering and software development, and also ran some benchmarks and tests,” Craig A. Hunter writes for Hunter Research and Technology. “The iMac Pro made strong impressions on me in terms of performance and productivity.”

“Paired with a stunning 5120×2880 Retina ‘5K’ display, the iMac Pro is a graphics powerhouse — I continually marveled at how crisp and clean everything was rendered with no apparent overhead or impact on performance. I’m used to choosing between performance or detail when visualizing complex 3D datasets, and the iMac Pro gives both,” Hunter writes. “From 4 to 10 cores, the iMac Pro runs away. Or if you can take advantage of AVX-512 (not available on a standard iMac) the iMac Pro runs away. This sort of reinforces one of the main advantages of the iMac Pro — moving to a workstation class CPU gives access to more cores, advanced processing features, and a bigger, more scalable, performance envelope than you can get in a standard iMac. Other key advantages are memory capacity and graphics capability. If your work benefits from any of these things, then the iMac Pro is the natural choice.”

Hunter writes, “It will be interesting to see how the higher end models price out, especially the 18-core model, but if the trend is in line with the base model, this will be quite a deal for people that are ready to spend money on a true workstation-class Mac.”

Much more in the full review here.