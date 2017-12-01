“Apple is considering a new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad priced at around US$259 for 2018, according to sources from related upstream suppliers, which added that the device should be able to attract more demand from price-oriented consumers, allowing Apple to maintain its present 10 million-unit tablet shipments a quarter,” Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.

Chen and Tsai report, “With the tablet market already becoming mature, Apple has been seeing weakening sales for its iPad series, while Android-based tablet shipments have also been declining.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is incorrect. Apple posted year-over-year iPad unit sales growth for each of the last two reported quarters:

• Q317: 11.42 million (vs. Q316: 9.95 million)

• Q417: 10.33 million (vs. Q416: 9.27 million)

Chen and Tsai report, “The sources pointed out that Apple’s new iPad may arrive in the second quarter of 2018 and in addition to regular consumers Apple is also looking to expand the inexpensive iPad into the industrial and service sectors.”

Read more in the full article here.