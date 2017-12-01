Chen and Tsai report, “With the tablet market already becoming mature, Apple has been seeing weakening sales for its iPad series, while Android-based tablet shipments have also been declining.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is incorrect. Apple posted year-over-year iPad unit sales growth for each of the last two reported quarters:
• Q317: 11.42 million (vs. Q316: 9.95 million)
• Q417: 10.33 million (vs. Q416: 9.27 million)
Chen and Tsai report, “The sources pointed out that Apple’s new iPad may arrive in the second quarter of 2018 and in addition to regular consumers Apple is also looking to expand the inexpensive iPad into the industrial and service sectors.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If so, the days of 25+ million iPad units sold per quarter look set to return!
Get ’em in the ecosystem with the the “starter iPad,” and they’ll be upgrading to iPad Pro eventually.
iPads are too expensive relative to the perceived competition and Apple has obviously done a piss-poor job of marketing the iPad family (read: clearly explaining to the hoi polloi why they want an iPad over an Amazon or other Android tablet).
Sticker price is the biggest reason why iPad sales struggle to return to growth (the next biggest reason is that iPads’ useful lives last so damn long, they’re not rapidly replaced).
We would have purchased iPads for family members this year if they had been updated as they should have been for the holiday season and if the prices were a bit more palatable. Yes, we know what an iPad offers. Yes, we know they’re worth the money Apple’s asking for today; even being last year’s models. But, Apple should really do the math and consider making certain hardware more affordable in exchange for the backend revenue and increased mindshare and market share that will deliver. — MacDailyNews, January 6, 2017
SEE ALSO:
