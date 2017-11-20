“Many tech observers do not grasp the role that services do and should play at Apple,” Kirk writes. “Some contend that Apple’s services are awful and that Apple is losing out to Google’s services. Others point out how rapidly Apple’s service revenues have been rising and contend that Apple is fast becoming a services-first company. In my opinion, both views are wrong. Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that both views are incomplete.”
“There is a fundamental difference between the way Google approaches services and the way Apple approaches services. Google uses services to attract customers and to keep them. Apple uses services to keep existing customers from leaving. When it comes to services, Google is like a mistress and Apple is more like a spouse,” Kirk writes. “(I know this analogy is both salacious and sexist. Please understand that I use it because I think it is both informative and illustrative. No aspersions or moral implications are intended.)”
“Apple’s services are like lousy sex,” Kirk writes. “Their services may not be great, but they’re still pretty damn good.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, with Apple, you won’t end up with a bunch of nasty infections.
