“Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro models released in 2018 will feature octa-core processors, based on Taiwanese supplier TSMC’s improved 7nm manufacturing process, according to Chinese website MyDrivers,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The report, citing sources within Apple’s supply chain, claims the eight cores in the tentatively named A11X Bionic chip will include three high-performance ‘Monsoon’ cores and five energy-efficient ‘Mistral’ cores,” Rossignol reports. “Like the A11 Bionic chip in the latest iPhone models, which is built on a 10-nanometer process, the A11X chip will reportedly feature TSMC’s integrated fan-out wafer level packaging, or InFO WLP for short.”

Rossignol reports, “Apple’s current 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have an A10X Fusion chip based on TSCM’s 10nm fabrication process.”

Read more in the full article here.