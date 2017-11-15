“The report, citing sources within Apple’s supply chain, claims the eight cores in the tentatively named A11X Bionic chip will include three high-performance ‘Monsoon’ cores and five energy-efficient ‘Mistral’ cores,” Rossignol reports. “Like the A11 Bionic chip in the latest iPhone models, which is built on a 10-nanometer process, the A11X chip will reportedly feature TSMC’s integrated fan-out wafer level packaging, or InFO WLP for short.”
Rossignol reports, “Apple’s current 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have an A10X Fusion chip based on TSCM’s 10nm fabrication process.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s next-gen iPad Pros coupled with iOS 11’s vastly improved workflow capabilities are going to open a lot of eyes about what really constitutes “personal computing.”
