“The Phone X beats the iPad Pro Gen 2 in Geekbench’s Single and Multi-Core CPU test. And it beats the fastest 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro in the Multi-Core CPU test,” Morgan reports. “As expected, the iPhone X beats the iPhone 7 in both Geekbench CPU tests.”
“On the other hand,” Morgan reports, “the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro and Gen 2 iPad Pro smoked the iPhone X in the Geekbench Metal GPU Compute test suite while it was competitive with both in the GFXBench Manhattan 3.1.1 Metal animation.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: APple’s iPhone X is noticeably faster than any other smartphone not named iPhone 9 or iPhone 8 Plus. Apple’s A11 Bionic is astounding!
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
