“We were amazed when the iPad Pro 2nd Gen was compared to the fastest 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch,” Rob Morgan reports for Bare Feats. “When our iPhone X arrived, we were very curious where its performance falls compared to the iPhone 7, latest iPad Pro, and fastest 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch.”

“The Phone X beats the iPad Pro Gen 2 in Geekbench’s Single and Multi-Core CPU test. And it beats the fastest 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro in the Multi-Core CPU test,” Morgan reports. “As expected, the iPhone X beats the iPhone 7 in both Geekbench CPU tests.”

“On the other hand,” Morgan reports, “the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro and Gen 2 iPad Pro smoked the iPhone X in the Geekbench Metal GPU Compute test suite while it was competitive with both in the GFXBench Manhattan 3.1.1 Metal animation.”

