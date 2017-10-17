“The Apple-Crossover talks went on for months but didn’t materialize into a deal, one of the sources said,” Farr reports. “Apple also approached nationwide primary care group One Medical, said two other sources.”
“The discussions about expanding into primary care have been happening inside Apple’s health team for more than a year, one of the people said. It is not yet clear whether Apple would build out its own network of primary care clinics, in a similar manner to its highly successful retail stores, or simply partner with existing players,” Farr reports. “Canaan’s Nina Kjellson, a prominent health tech investor who has no knowledge of Apple’s plans, believes the move is plausible. ‘It would help build credibility with Apple Watch and other health apps,’ she explained. ‘Apple has cracked a nut in terms of consumer delight, and in the health care setting a non-trivial proportion of satisfaction comes from the quality of interaction in the waiting room and physical space,’ she continued.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is a logical move given that Apple Watch was born, in part, from Steve Jobs’ health issues.
SEE ALSO:
Apple Heart Study could turn Apple Watch into a ‘must have’ for millions of patients – September 12, 2017
Apple’s health and fitness push picks up steam as it turns 3 – July 13, 2017
Key Stanford researcher joins Apple’s digital healthcare talent pool – June 23, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been test-driving a device that tracks his blood sugar, connected to his Apple Watch – May 18, 2017
Apple reportedly working on incorporating blood glucose sensor into Apple Watch – May 15, 2017
Apple secret team reportedly working holy grail for treating diabetes; initially envisioned by Steve Jobs – April 12, 2017
Apple patent details Apple Watch smart bands – January 24, 2017
Emails between Apple and FDA hint at future plans – December 1, 2016
Analyst: Apple smartbands are a part of the Apple Watch’s future – April 8, 2016
Apple Watch health and fitness labs, inspired by Steve Jobs, still operating overtime – May 10, 2016
Steve Jobs’ healthcare frustration the genesis for Apple’s ‘iWatch’ – September 8, 2014