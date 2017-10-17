“Apple has considered an expansion into health care clinics, and had talks to buy a start-up called Crossover Health, which works with big employers to build and run on-site medical clinics, according to three sources familiar,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “Crossover Health is one of a small number of companies that specialize in working with self-insured employers to provide medical and wellness services on or near to campus. Among its clients are Apple and Facebook. Crossover also has clinics in New York and the Bay Area, and touts its digital features like same-day appointments via a mobile app.”

“The Apple-Crossover talks went on for months but didn’t materialize into a deal, one of the sources said,” Farr reports. “Apple also approached nationwide primary care group One Medical, said two other sources.”

“The discussions about expanding into primary care have been happening inside Apple’s health team for more than a year, one of the people said. It is not yet clear whether Apple would build out its own network of primary care clinics, in a similar manner to its highly successful retail stores, or simply partner with existing players,” Farr reports. “Canaan’s Nina Kjellson, a prominent health tech investor who has no knowledge of Apple’s plans, believes the move is plausible. ‘It would help build credibility with Apple Watch and other health apps,’ she explained. ‘Apple has cracked a nut in terms of consumer delight, and in the health care setting a non-trivial proportion of satisfaction comes from the quality of interaction in the waiting room and physical space,’ she continued.”

