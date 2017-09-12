“The company is partnering up with a group of clinicians at Stanford, as well as telemedicine vendor American Well, to test whether Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor can detect abnormal heart rhythms in a cohort of patients,” Farr reports. “Apple confirmed the test and Stanford’s participation at its event on Tuesday, where it unveiled a new version of the Apple Watch with wireless connectivity.”
“Arrhythmias, or abnormal heart rhythms, aren’t always problematic. But in some people, a condition known as atrial fibrillation can show no external symptoms while carrying a risk of blood clots, strokes and other complications,” Farr reports. “For that reason, an Apple Watch could be a useful screening tool for high-risk patients — if its heart rate monitor proves to be sufficiently sensitive and accurate… The clinical study is slated to kick off later this year… In June, CNBC reported that Apple hired Sumbul Desai, a rising star on Stanford’s digital health team who was working on projects related to Apple Watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The health market is huge and, as the Boomers age, rapidly expanding.
