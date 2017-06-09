“Apple has quietly scooped up Dr. Sumbul Desai, the executive director of Stanford Medicine’s center for digital health, who led a groundbreaking telemedicine project there and has been overseeing a project to promote health uses for the Apple Watch,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “Desai will serve in a senior role at Apple in the growing health team but will continue to see patients at Stanford, said people familiar with the move.”

“It’s unclear whether Desai will oversee the company’s existing digital health efforts, such as its software frameworks ResearchKit, HealthKit and CareKit, or head up an unannounced project,” Farr reports. “Either way, the people said, it demonstrates that Apple is taking its health ambitions seriously.”

Farr reports, “Her research interests involve finding new ways to use technology to improve the patient experience in health care, which overlaps with Apple’s strategy in the space.”

