“It’s unclear whether Desai will oversee the company’s existing digital health efforts, such as its software frameworks ResearchKit, HealthKit and CareKit, or head up an unannounced project,” Farr reports. “Either way, the people said, it demonstrates that Apple is taking its health ambitions seriously.”
Farr reports, “Her research interests involve finding new ways to use technology to improve the patient experience in health care, which overlaps with Apple’s strategy in the space.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple is getting closer and closer to a true game-changing medical breakthrough involving Apple Watch and/or Apple Smartbands™.
