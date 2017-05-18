“As CNBC reported last month, Apple has a team in Palo Alto working on the ‘holy grail’ for diabetes: Non-invasive and continuous glucose monitoring,” Farr reports. “The current glucose trackers on the market rely on tiny sensors penetrating the skin. Sources said the company is already conducting feasibility trials in the Bay Area.”
“Tim Cook also talked about the device to a roomful of students in February at the University of Glasgow, where he received an honorary degree. He didn’t say if it was a medical device from a company like Medtronic or Dexcom, or an Apple prototype,” Farr reports. “‘I’ve been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks,’ he said. ‘I just took it off before coming on this trip.'”
MacDailyNews Take:
Whoever comes up with an accurate Apple Watch smartband that acts as a non-invasive blood glucose monitor (reverse iontophoresis) is going to make a mint. — MacDailyNews, August 24, 2015
If achieved, Apple Watch would become the essential device for hundreds of millions of people with diabetes.
According to the International Diabetes Federation:
