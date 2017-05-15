“There’s no doubt about it — the Apple Watch is a hit,” Jonathan S. Geller writes for BGR. “While Apple has not disclosed sales numbers, smart money has the device, now in its second generation, at over 25 million units sold. That not only means the watch is a scorcher that is now beating the initial trajectory of the iPhone, but recent estimates also crown it the world’s top-selling fitness device, outpacing dedicated fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit in regards to market share. The Apple Watch has generated more revenue since its debut than the entire Swiss watch industry during that period of time, which is an incredible achievement.”

“The fitness aspect of the watch has always been a huge focus, and we have been told by a source familiar with Apple’s plans that the company is looking to introduce a game-changing feature in an upcoming new version of the Apple Watch,” Geller writes. “According to our source, Apple’s sights are now set on the epidemic of diabetes, and the company plans to introduce a game-changing glucose monitoring feature in an upcoming Apple Watch.”

“Apple also plans to introduce interchangeable ‘smart watch bands’ that add various functionality to the Apple Watch without added complexity, and without increasing the price of the watch itself. This could also mean that the glucose monitoring feature will be implemented as part of a smart band, rather than being built into the watch hardware,” Geller writes. “A camera band that adds a camera to the watch is another possibility, or a band that contains a battery to extend battery life for wearers who want even more longevity, even though the Apple Watch’s battery performance is already class-leading.”

