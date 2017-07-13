“It’s starting to feel like Apple has an increasingly comprehensive set of hardware, apps, tools for third parties and a growing ecosystem of apps and devices from others in this health domain,” Dawson writes. “But in quite a few of these areas, it feels like we’re still just scratching the surface of what can be done, especially in the medical field, where things still tend to move very slowly and where comprehensive electronic patient records are still more of a dream than a reality. But Apple is helping here by providing tools that professionals and companies with the appropriate medical pedigrees and qualifications can tap into, while focusing on what it does best.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see Apple partner with health insurance providers to make a standard method of measurement, with Apple Watch at the center, that allows demonstrably active people to save on their monthly health insurance cost.
Use Apple Watch’s accuracy to make it THE device insurers recognize for delivering savings to their members.
In other words, the way to save money on your health insurance is to wear an Apple Watch and get off your ass and get moving. That simple idea alone would improve the population’s overall heath and reduce healthcare costs (both in insurance paid and insurance used) across the board.
