“Apple Inc. is hiring Stanford’s digital health leader, Dr. Sumbul Desai, Stanford Medicine confirmed to Internet Health Management,” April Berthene reports for Digital Commerce 360’s Internet Health Management.

“Desai headed up Stanford’s Center for Digital Health, which the Stanford University School of Medicine launched in January 2017,” Berthene reports. “The goal of the center is to enhance Stanford’s digital health initiatives via collaboration with digital technology companies, clinical research and education. Stanford has close ties to Apple.”

“Recently, Apple has padded its staff with healthcare talent. In November 2016, Apple hired Dr. Ricky Bloomfield who was director of mobile technology and strategy at Duke University Health System,” Berthene reports. “Plus, in September 2016, Apple hired Dr. Mike Evans, a staff physician at St. Michaels Hospital in Toronto and an associate professor of family and community medicine at the University of Toronto.”

Read more in the full article here.