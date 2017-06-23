“Desai headed up Stanford’s Center for Digital Health, which the Stanford University School of Medicine launched in January 2017,” Berthene reports. “The goal of the center is to enhance Stanford’s digital health initiatives via collaboration with digital technology companies, clinical research and education. Stanford has close ties to Apple.”
“Recently, Apple has padded its staff with healthcare talent. In November 2016, Apple hired Dr. Ricky Bloomfield who was director of mobile technology and strategy at Duke University Health System,” Berthene reports. “Plus, in September 2016, Apple hired Dr. Mike Evans, a staff physician at St. Michaels Hospital in Toronto and an associate professor of family and community medicine at the University of Toronto.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple is getting closer and closer to a true game-changing medical breakthrough involving Apple Watch and/or Apple Smartbands™.
