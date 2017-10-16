MacDailyNews Take: If only that were all it took!
“Otherwise, you may have to wait a few weeks, if not months, before Apple’s next-gen iPhone arrives on your doorstep,” Heisler reports. “In fact, some analysts believe that Apple won’t be able to fully meet iPhone X demand until the spring of 2018.”
“With the iPhone X pre-order and release date steadily approaching, the iPhone X is finally starting to make a few appearances out in the wild,” Heisler reports. “We highlighted a few of these instances last weekend, and now there are a few more examples to show off for your viewing pleasure.”
“Ryan Jones, who formerly worked at Apple, managed to get some quick hands-on time with the iPhone X over the weekend,” Heisler reports. “Most notably, Jones relays that the somewhat controversial notch is hardly something to get riled up about. On a related note, there are rumblings that the notch is much less of an eyesore when using the device as opposed to staring at it in photos.”
Read more and see all of the photos in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping Ryan’s raging case of Notch Blindness™ is instantly contagious!
SEE ALSO:
It’s not all screen: Apple’s stretching the truth with iPhone X marketing – October 3, 2017
Joshua Topolsky: Apple is really bad at design – October 1, 2017
Apple’s botched ‘notch’ atop iPhone X’s display is a design abomination – September 15, 2017
Apple is turning a design quirk into the iPhone X’s defining feature: Leaning into the notch – September 14, 2017
The lessons and questions of Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 – September 13, 2017
Apple embraces that ugly notched cutout in OLED ‘iPhone’s display – August 30, 2017
It’s time we embraced Apple’s notched/cutout OLED iPhone display – August 11, 2017