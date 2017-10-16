MacDailyNews Take: If only that were all it took!

“If you’re itching to get your hands on Apple’s upcoming iPhone X, you’ll probably want to be ready to hit the ‘buy’ button at the exact moment the clock turns to 12:01 a.m Pacific Time on October 27, the date and time when iPhone X pre-orders are slated to open up,” Yoni Heisler reports for BGR.

“Otherwise, you may have to wait a few weeks, if not months, before Apple’s next-gen iPhone arrives on your doorstep,” Heisler reports. “In fact, some analysts believe that Apple won’t be able to fully meet iPhone X demand until the spring of 2018.”

“With the iPhone X pre-order and release date steadily approaching, the iPhone X is finally starting to make a few appearances out in the wild,” Heisler reports. “We highlighted a few of these instances last weekend, and now there are a few more examples to show off for your viewing pleasure.”

“Ryan Jones, who formerly worked at Apple, managed to get some quick hands-on time with the iPhone X over the weekend,” Heisler reports. “Most notably, Jones relays that the somewhat controversial notch is hardly something to get riled up about. On a related note, there are rumblings that the notch is much less of an eyesore when using the device as opposed to staring at it in photos.”

Screen is so vivid. Bezels invisible. Swipe-to-home is butter. Silver edge (white phone) is OG. Notch is zero zilch nada. — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) October 14, 2017



