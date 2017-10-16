“Apple has already patched the WPA2 Wi-Fi KRACK exploit announced today in iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS betas, reports Rene Ritchie [via Twitter],” iClarified reports.

“Discovered by security researcher Mathy Vanhoef,” iClarified reports, “the method of using key reinstallation attacks (KRACKs) allow attackers to read information that was previously assumed to be safely encrypted and steal sensitive information such as credit card numbers, passwords, chat messages, emails, photos, and so on.”

iClarified reports, “You can learn more about the KRACK exploit by clicking here.”

Apple has confirmed to me that #wpa2 #KRACK exploit has already been patched in iOS, tvOS, watchOS, macOS betas. Deeper dive to follow. — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 16, 2017

