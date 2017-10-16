“A security protocol at the heart of most modern Wi-Fi devices, including computers, phones, and routers, has been broken, putting almost every wireless-enabled device at risk of attack,” Zack Whittaker reports for ZDNET. “The bug, known as ‘KRACK’ for Key Reinstallation Attack, exposes a fundamental flaw in WPA2, a common protocol used in securing most modern wireless networks. Mathy Vanhoef, a computer security academic, who found the flaw, said the weakness lies in the protocol’s four-way handshake, which securely allows new devices with a pre-shared password to join the network.”

“That weakness can, at its worst, allow an attacker to decrypt network traffic from a WPA2-enabled device, hijack connections, and inject content into the traffic stream,” Whittaker reports. “In other words: this flaw, if exploited, gives an attacker a skeleton key to access any WPA2 network without a password. Once they’re in, they can eavesdrop on your network traffic.”

“The bug represents a complete breakdown of the WPA2 protocol, for both personal and enterprise devices — putting every supported device at risk,” Whittaker reports. “But because Vanhoef hasn’t released any proof-of-concept exploit code, there’s little risk of immediate or widespread attacks. News of the vulnerability was later confirmed on Monday by US Homeland Security’s cyber-emergency unit US-CERT, which about two months ago had confidentially warned vendors and experts of the bug, ZDNet has learned… Vanhoef said the security issue is ‘exceptionally devastating’ for Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.”

“It is patchable, both client and server (Wi-Fi) side,” Kevin Beaumont explains for Double Pulsar. “Linux patches are available now. Linux distributions should have it very shortly.”

“The attack realistically doesn’t work against Windows or iOS devices,” Beaumont writes. “There is currently no publicly available code out there to attack this in the real world — you would need an incredibly high skill set and to be at the Wi-Fi base station to attack this.”

“Android is the issue, which is why the research paper concentrates on it,” Beaumont writes. “The issue with Android is people largely don’t patch.”

