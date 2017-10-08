“Just last week, for instance, a photo purporting to show the iPhone X’s packaging surfaced online,” Heisler writes. “More recently, a video making the rounds on Reddit showcases the iPhone X with some dynamic wallpaper.”
Heisler writes, “The video is just 10 seconds long, but seeing as how all of the iPhone X videos we’ve seen have come from Apple, it’s interesting to see something fresh.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looking good!
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple iPhone X is two years ahead of Android devices – October 3, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017