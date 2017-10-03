“Apple’s upcoming iPhone X has one feature that is far ahead of its Android-based competitors,” Don Reisinger reports via The Boston Herald. “That’s the argument by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who told investors in a research note on Monday that the iPhone X’s facial-scanning feature, Face ID, puts it one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half years ahead of rival technology in Android-based alternatives like Samsung’s Galaxy S8.”

“Kuo believes Apple’s AAPL TrueDepth technology, which uses face scanning to determine whether to open access to a particular phone, is a major technological leap forward. He added that isn’t something Android competitors can easily replicate because of its ability to analyze a person’s facial features in 3D,” Reisinger reports. “Most competing face scanners analyze a person’s face in 2D.”



Apple’s Face ID “can’t be fooled into giving users access to phones based on photos or by scanning human-looking masks. And unlike Android-based facial scanning alternatives, it is more secure than its Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 8,” Reisinger reports. “Samsung’s Galaxy S8 face-scanning features have been criticized for being fooled by scanning photos, providing a window that hackers can use to dupe the technology.”

