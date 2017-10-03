“Kuo believes Apple’s AAPL TrueDepth technology, which uses face scanning to determine whether to open access to a particular phone, is a major technological leap forward. He added that isn’t something Android competitors can easily replicate because of its ability to analyze a person’s facial features in 3D,” Reisinger reports. “Most competing face scanners analyze a person’s face in 2D.”
Apple’s Face ID “can’t be fooled into giving users access to phones based on photos or by scanning human-looking masks. And unlike Android-based facial scanning alternatives, it is more secure than its Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 8,” Reisinger reports. “Samsung’s Galaxy S8 face-scanning features have been criticized for being fooled by scanning photos, providing a window that hackers can use to dupe the technology.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s even further ahead on processors.
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
