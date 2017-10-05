“Apple has asked federal government officials for a range of tax and policy changes to help build out its iPhone assembly work in India,” Dasgupta reports. “It is seeking permission to open its own retail stores in India where it currently sells iPhones through resellers.”
Dasgupta reports, “India has given Chinese smartphone maker Oppo the go-ahead to open its own single-brand retail stores, boding well for rivals like Apple.”
Brief article in full here.
MacDailyNews Take: India should accommodate Apple suppliers as the benefits far outweigh any tax breaks (jobs, other taxes such as income, sales, etc., and ancillary businesses that cater to the suppliers and to the suppliers’ employees (real estate, grocery stores, restaurants, home goods, etc. – all of which also pay taxes).
Further, India should allow Apple to sell Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products:
India should approve Apple’s plan to sell Apple Certified refurbished iPhones in India. Not only would they be affordable to more consumers in India, Apple’s refurb’ed iPhones are easily better than competitors’ new phones! Why keep the Indian people shackled to inferior iPhone knockoffs when they could have the real thing? – MacDailyNews, May 25, 2016
SEE ALSO:
Apple seeks tax breaks for suppliers to make iPhones in India – August 1, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Modi meets with Apple CEO Cook ahead of President Trump today – June 26, 2017
Apple broadens their iPhone attack in India, the world’s second biggest mobile market – June 22, 2017
Apple is making old iPhones new again to win India – June 12, 201
Apple again asks Indian government to allow sale of certified refurbished iPhones in India – February 6, 2017
Indian IT minister says Apple plans to make iPhones in Bengaluru – February 3, 2017
Apple nears deal to manufacture products in India – January 25, 2017
Apple is ready to make iPhones in India, for a price – January 20, 2017
India to consider Apple request for tax breaks and policy exemptions with ‘open mind’ – January 18, 2017
Apple is horse-trading mightily with India – January 4, 2017