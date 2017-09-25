“Apple’s rollout of two major iPhone models this year may cause short term issues for the company, according to one Wall Street firm,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC. “Citi Research lowered its earnings and sales estimates for the Apple’s September quarter, predicting lower than expected demand for the iPhone 8 will cause the company to miss the Wall Street consensus.”

We are reducing our F4Q17 (Sept) to reflect more modest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus demand. Checks in US/Europe indicated similar demand patterns to those observed in Asia and Australia… i.e. modest crowds but definitely thinner than in the past while ship times for the devices ordered online were also quicker… We are not surprised that current ship times are quicker and lines shorter than prior launches, as we believe users will wait to compare to iPhone X before making a final purchase. — Citi analyst Jim Suva

Kim reports, “Suva reiterated his buy rating and his $170 price target for Apple shares, which is 12 percent higher than Friday’s close.”

We do expect volatility ahead as consensus estimates calibrate to a lower than expected September quarter given slightly more tempered demand ahead of iPhone X launch (Nov 3rd) coupled with supply constraints for iPhone X… We believe Apple can return to sustainable growth post iPhone X. We see growth opportunities in Services (in-app purchasing, Apple Pay, iCloud, Apple Care, etc.) and India, aka Applewood, as underappreciated… Despite the outperformance this year, shares remain attractively valued relative to the market and can undergo sustainable multiple expansion. — Citi analyst Jim Suva

Read more in the full article here.