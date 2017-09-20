“Apple shares are under pressure today, following some mixed reviews of the new Apple Watch, which goes on sale Friday, and also some speculation that Apple’s sales of the newly released iPhone 8 have been weak. The Watch is getting slammed for some problems with its LTE connectivity,” Ray reports. “But the more serious matter today appears to be a couple of sell-side reports casting doubt on iPhone 8 sales.”
China: Our research suggests that there were about 1.5 million iPhone 8 preorders on JD.com in the first three days, compared to the iPhone 7 with 3.5 million preorders in the first three days. We also believe China Mobile’s iPhone 8 preorder volume was around 1 million units, compared to 2.5 million units and 3.5 million units for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6, respective- ly, for the first three days. US: Initial feedback also suggests iPhone 8 preorder volume is below the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6. — Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang
“Zhang acknowledges that many may be waiting for the iPhone X, which doesn’t go on sale till October 27th, but he’s still worried,” Ray reports. “Also today, Jeff Johnston with Arthur Wood Equity Research, writes that the iPhone 8 has “gotten lukewarm reviews,” citing in particular Geoffrey Fowler’s piece in the [Wall Street] Journal, and ‘based on our checks, consumers feel the same way.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve been saying since the day the new iPhones were unveiled, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units and are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy:
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app, in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them.
