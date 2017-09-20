“Analysts with Rosenblatt and Arthur Wood write that pre-orders for the iPhone 8 appears to be falling well below the iPhone 7 levels last year, meaning that there’s more pressure on Apple to make good with supply of the iPhone X,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“Apple shares are under pressure today, following some mixed reviews of the new Apple Watch, which goes on sale Friday, and also some speculation that Apple’s sales of the newly released iPhone 8 have been weak. The Watch is getting slammed for some problems with its LTE connectivity,” Ray reports. “But the more serious matter today appears to be a couple of sell-side reports casting doubt on iPhone 8 sales.”

China: Our research suggests that there were about 1.5 million iPhone 8 preorders on JD.com in the first three days, compared to the iPhone 7 with 3.5 million preorders in the first three days. We also believe China Mobile’s iPhone 8 preorder volume was around 1 million units, compared to 2.5 million units and 3.5 million units for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6, respective- ly, for the first three days. US: Initial feedback also suggests iPhone 8 preorder volume is below the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6. — Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang

“Zhang acknowledges that many may be waiting for the iPhone X, which doesn’t go on sale till October 27th, but he’s still worried,” Ray reports. “Also today, Jeff Johnston with Arthur Wood Equity Research, writes that the iPhone 8 has “gotten lukewarm reviews,” citing in particular Geoffrey Fowler’s piece in the [Wall Street] Journal, and ‘based on our checks, consumers feel the same way.'”

Read more in the full article here.