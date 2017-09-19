Apple is an aspirational brand offering high quality, innovative products at a premium price. As a result, the company escapes the typical trend of declining prices that drive demand for other devices. In fact, demand for iPhone is directly correlated to the direction of ASPs – higher prices, higher demand and vice versa. We see three recent examples of this phenomenon. First, Apple’s strongest iPhone unit growth in the past five years coincided with the largest ASP uplift, +11% in FY15, with the introduction of the larger screen iPhone 6 Plus. Second, when Apple launched cheaper iPhones, 5c and SE in FY13 and FY16, demand disappointed and iPhone unit growth decelerated at a faster clip than any other year… Lastly, despite a $20 price increase to help digest increased costs associated with dual camera technology in the iPhone 7 Plus, the product was constrained through the end of CY16. In fact, iPhone ASPs rose 1-2% through F3Q17, boosted by rising iPhone 7 Plus mix, helping to re-accelerate unit demand from the FY16 lows. — Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, October 23, 2012
You do not what to be a user of cut-rate devices, unless you want the type of R&D that delivers products that are woefully behind in performance like, for example, Android phones.
