“Thorstein Veblen was a cranky economist of Norwegian descent who coined the phrase ‘conspicuous consumption’ and theorized that certain products could defy the economic laws of gravity by stoking more demand with superhigh prices,” Josh Zumbrun writes for The Wall Street Journal. “His 1899 book, Theory of the Leisure Class , made him famous in his time and more than a century later his ideas are embodied in products like Hermès handbags, Bugatti cars and Patek Philippe watches.”

Now Apple is “testing whether the social commentator’s theory on what has come to be known as the ‘Veblen good’ can work for one of the most common of all consumer products—the phone,” Zumbrun writes. “Mr. Veblen’s theory posits that some consumers want a product even more when the price rises because the expense broadcasts status, taste and wealth.”

“By unveiling the new iPhone X last week with a price of $1,000, Apple Inc. is pushing the envelope even further than Samsung Electronics Co., which unveiled the $950 Note 8 phone this year,” Zumbrun writes. “Rather than trying to attract consumers with cheaper prices, the companies are fighting for customers with expensive price tags.”

“The starting price of the new flagship iPhone X is about 50% more than the $650 starting price of last year’s iPhone 7,” Zumbrun writes. “The most expensive version of the iPhone X, with 256 gigabytes of storage, will cost 19% more than last year’s most expensive device, the iPhone 7 Plus, with the same memory.”

“‘They can create a super-premium model and perception of super-premium that pushes those buyer types into the stratosphere,’ said Steven Haines, chief executive of Sequent Learning Networks, which advises companies on product management. ‘This is classic product management,” Zumbrun writes. “Such segmentation is normal in mature industries, said Mr. Haines, comparing smartphones to what happened with the auto industry, where luxury cars with high prices became a status symbol as car ownership became commonplace.”

