“Apple Inc. captured 79.2 percent of global smartphone profits last year, according to the latest research by Strategy Analytics on Wednesday,” Yonhap News Agency reports.

“The global smartphone industry was estimated to have posted total operating profits of $53.7 billion last year, with Apple’s operating profit standing at $44.9 billion, the research showed,” Yonhap reports. “Apple’s operating profit margin stood at 32.4 percent last year. In comparison, Samsung Electronics Co.’s smartphone business posted an operating profit of $8.3 billion last year, accounting for 14.6 percent of the global profits… The South Korean tech giant’s operating profit margin stood at 11.6 percent last year.”

“Huawei posted an operating profit of $929 million last year, accounting for 1.6 percent of global profits,” Yonhap reports. “OPPO took 1.5 percent of the global profits, while its rival Vivo accounted for 1.3 percent, according to the research.”

