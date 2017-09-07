“The iPhone maker offered $5 billion of debt in four parts, after dropping a two-year floating rate component, according to a person with knowledge of the matter,” Smith reports. “The longest portion of the sale, a 30-year security, will yield 1.1 percentage points above Treasuries, down from initial talk of around 1.25 percentage points, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deal is private.”
“Apple is about three-fourths of the way through a program that’s returning $300 billion of capital to shareholders by the end of March 2019,” Smith reports. “At the start of July, the company was sitting on more than $261.5 billion of cash — 94 percent of which was outside the U.S… Apple sold C$2.5 billion ($2 billion) in its first Canadian maple bond deal last month. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Deutsche Bank AG managed the latest bond sale, Apple said in a filing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Until U.S. corporate tax reform and a tax repatriation holiday appear, expect more of the same.
