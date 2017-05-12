“Apple Inc. said it issued $7 billion in corporate bonds, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Thursday,” Wallace Witkowski reports for MarketWatch.

“Apple has been using debt to pay shareholders while holding most of its $256 billion in cash overseas to avoid repatriation taxes,” Witkowski reports. “The company increased its shareholder-return program last week to $300 billion in concert with a quarterly earnings report that showed Apple added slightly more debt than cash in the quarter.”

Witkowski reports, “Since Apple launched its shareholder-return program in 2012, its long-term debt has risen from zero to nearly $85 billion as of the end of last quarter.”

Read more in the full article here.