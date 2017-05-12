“Apple has been using debt to pay shareholders while holding most of its $256 billion in cash overseas to avoid repatriation taxes,” Witkowski reports. “The company increased its shareholder-return program last week to $300 billion in concert with a quarterly earnings report that showed Apple added slightly more debt than cash in the quarter.”
Witkowski reports, “Since Apple launched its shareholder-return program in 2012, its long-term debt has risen from zero to nearly $85 billion as of the end of last quarter.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Until U.S. tax reform, including a repatriation holiday, expect to see more of this.
It’s difficult for us to speculate about what might or might not happen. The program that we’re announcing today reflects the current tax legislation in this country, and there’s a lot that still needs to happen there, and we’ll see. Obviously, we will reassess our situation if things change. – Apple CFO Luca Maestri, May 02, 2017
