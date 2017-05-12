“On Thursday afternoon, Apple noted in an SEC filing that it was issuing $7 billion worth of new bonds,” Matt Rosoff writes for CNBC. “Apple generates cash flows of nearly $40 billion every six months. It’s the richest company in the world, with more than $256.8 billion in cash and marketable securities sitting on its books. Why does such a rich company have to borrow money?”

Rosoff writes, “CEO Tim Cook gave a clue in his interview with CNBC ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer last week… ‘If you sell globally, you earn money globally. If you earn money globally, you can’t bring it back into the United States unless you pay 35 percent plus your state tax. And you look at this and you go, ‘This is kind of bizarre.’ You want people to use this money in the United States to invest more. We are in a good position, but an unusual one. Our good position is we can borrow. And so to invest in the United States, we have to borrow. This doesn’t make sense on a broad basis…'”

Rosoff writes, “Changing the tax policy on repatriated funds is one of the areas that President Trump and congressional Republicans have talked about fixing.”

