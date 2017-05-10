“Apple has fat stacks of cash stashed overseas, but that hasn’t stopped the company from borrowing billions to give money back to shareholders,” Ethan Baron reports for The Mercury News. “Why borrow when sitting on $240 billion in cash?”

“‘One five-letter word: taxes,’ said Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Tax Policy Center,” Baron reports. “Apple has $240 billion in cash held overseas, out of total cash reserves of $256.8 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.”

“So far in 2017, the Cupertino tech giant has issued unsecured notes three times: on May 5 for $7 billion; on Feb. 15 for $1 billion; and on Feb. 3 for $10 billion, according to company filings with the SEC, for a total of $18 billion,” Baron reports. “That borrowing followed $23.9 billion in unsecured debt raised last year.”

“Bringing the money home would put Apple on the hook for a U.S. federal tax rate of 35 percent,” Baron reports. “Apple’s borrowing this year carries interest rates of 1.6 to 4.3 percent, a fraction of the cost of repatriating hoarded funds.”

Read more in the full article here.