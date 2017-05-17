“Apple is preparing a new bond sale in euros, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the company, though many of the details are still guarded,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The offering will take place sometime in 2017 with the first interest payments beginning next year, according to Apple,” Fingas reports. “Other key facts —such as maturity dates, interest rates, and expected proceeds —have been left out or redacted, though joint managers will include Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank.”

Fingas reports, “The company has been using such sales to support its capital return program, involving billions of dollars in share buybacks and dividends.”

Read more, including Apple’s Form 424B2, in the full article here.

