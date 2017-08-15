“The technology company is targeting a minimum size of C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) for its single-tranche deal, according to people familiar with the matter,” McNeely, Smith, and Boston report. “The bonds may sell at a spread of about 83 basis points, plus or minus three basis points, over the benchmark yield, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.”
“It’s Apple’s sixth trip to the bond market this year after it issued $18 billion in the U.S. in three sales, sold $1 billion in Taiwan and offered euro-denominated notes,” McNeely, Smith, and Boston report. “S&P Global Ratings assigned an AA+ rating to the Cupertino, California-based company’s new issue. HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are managing the sale, according to the filing.”
MacDailyNews Take: Better to whip up some more free money than to repatriate at the current confiscatory tax rate.
