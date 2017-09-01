“Released in 2014, Swift’s popularity amongst programmers continues to grow. Swift is an open-source language, so you can write apps for Linux, as well,” Loyola writes. “There are a lot of ways to go about learning Swift, and many of the lessons can be done on your own time, sometimes for free. ”
“If you’re absolutely new to programming, you may want to prep yourself first on the general programming core concepts. There are several online courses,” Loyola writes. “If you’re already familiar with coding core concepts, or you just want to dive in and see how it goes, you can get started on learning Swift. Here’s how.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re interested in learning Swift, you can download The Swift Programming Language book for free from Apple’s iBooks Store here.
Happy coding!
