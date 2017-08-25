“If you are a developer, hope to become a developer, or are thinking about learning how to build apps at home, school or college, here are a few reasons why it may be time to start to learn Apple’s Swift language,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “”

“Apple built its language to be easy to use and with syntactic simplicity to match Python,” Evans writes. “What this means is you can begin actually building your apps much faster than you would be able to when learning any other dev platform. Some say that in just 3-4 months, you’ll be able to make real app ideas happen.”

“Apple is the world’s biggest company, so it has to make sense to use the development platforms it prefers,” Evans writes. “Since the launch of the App Store, Apple says it has handed over $16 billion to developers in the U.S. alone. Judging by Apple’s success, it makes sense to support their platforms…”

Much more in the full article here.