“Data scientists at Egnyte analysed 25 Petabytes of customer data and four million enterprise-related activities performed by enterprise employees to figure out how businesses are working today,” Jonny Evans reports for Computerworld.

“They found that 82 percent of work done on mobile took place on iOS, while 25 percent of work done on a desktop was via macOS,” Evans reports. “I find the latter statistic quite thought-provoking – how come Macs are used to get 25 percent of enterprise tasks done, yet Mac market share remains between 5-9 percent. Clearly where Macs are deployed they are being well used.”

Evans writes, “I believe C-suite executives making purchasing decisions will be interested in taking a second look at Apple’s desktop ecosystem, particularly since IBM confirmed Apple’s solutions are way cheaper to run than those from Microsoft.”

Read more in the full article here.