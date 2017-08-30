“They found that 82 percent of work done on mobile took place on iOS, while 25 percent of work done on a desktop was via macOS,” Evans reports. “I find the latter statistic quite thought-provoking – how come Macs are used to get 25 percent of enterprise tasks done, yet Mac market share remains between 5-9 percent. Clearly where Macs are deployed they are being well used.”
Evans writes, “I believe C-suite executives making purchasing decisions will be interested in taking a second look at Apple’s desktop ecosystem, particularly since IBM confirmed Apple’s solutions are way cheaper to run than those from Microsoft.”
MacDailyNews Take: We pity any business that’s shackled itself to crappy Windows PCs and non-Apple smartphones and/or tablets that’s trying to compete against obviously smarter companies who’ve armed themselves with Mac, iPhones, and iPads.
