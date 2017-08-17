“The plan still needs to be approved by the joint finance committee, which has members from both the Assembly and the state Senate, as well as the Senate before it can go to the governor. The finance committee and Senate are also controlled by Republicans,” Gonzales reports. “Foxconn, an electronics manufacturer formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, hopes to open a $10 billion plant in 2020 at a 1,000-acre site in southeastern Wisconsin. Foxconn is a major supplier to Apple Inc for its iPhones.”
“‘”We are ready to take advantage of this historic opportunity… and build a long-lasting relationship with Foxconn,’ Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a Republican who helped negotiate the deal, said in a statement,” Gonzales reports. “Foxconn, Walker, President Donald Trump and other leaders announced the deal on the incentives last month in a White House ceremony. ‘We look forward to continuing to work with them to transform Wisconsin’s economy and make it a center of worldwide high-tech manufacturing,’ Foxconn said in a statement, referring to the legislature.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, make a bunch of those new, forthcoming Apple pro displays there in Wisconsin, too!
SEE ALSO:
$10 billion Wisconsin plant to accelerate Foxconn transformation – August 16, 2017
Foxconn considering a second Wisconsin facility – August 3, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook dodges question of whether he promised President Trump three big, beautiful U.S. factories – August 2, 2017
President Trump announces Apple supplier Foxconn’s $10 billion investment in Wisconsin and up to 13,000 jobs – July 27, 2017
President Trump to announce Apple-supplier Foxconn manufacturing plant in Wisconsin today at 5pm EDT – July 26, 2017
President Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised 3 ‘big, beautiful’ manufacturing plants in the U.S. – July 25, 2017
China Premier Li visits Apple supplier Foxconn after CEO’s meeting with President Trump – May 10, 2017
Apple’s top manufacturing partner to meet with U.S. President Trump today – April 27, 2017
Apple supplier Sharp may begin building $7 billion U.S. plant in within months as Japan PM meets President Trump – February 8, 2017
Make America Insanely Great Again: Apple seeks to expand Made in USA manufacturing – January 9, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump invites tech leaders to roundtable in Manhattan next week – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple could make iPhones in the U.S.A. under President Trump, sources say – November 17, 2016
Japan’s Softbank just became one of Apple’s most important suppliers – July 18, 2016