“Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled state Assembly voted 59-30 on Thursday to approve a bill that paves the way for a $3 billion incentives package for a proposed liquid-crystal display plant by Taiwan’s Foxconn,” Suzannah Gonzales reports for Reuters.

“The plan still needs to be approved by the joint finance committee, which has members from both the Assembly and the state Senate, as well as the Senate before it can go to the governor. The finance committee and Senate are also controlled by Republicans,” Gonzales reports. “Foxconn, an electronics manufacturer formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, hopes to open a $10 billion plant in 2020 at a 1,000-acre site in southeastern Wisconsin. Foxconn is a major supplier to Apple Inc for its iPhones.”

“‘”We are ready to take advantage of this historic opportunity… and build a long-lasting relationship with Foxconn,’ Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a Republican who helped negotiate the deal, said in a statement,” Gonzales reports. “Foxconn, Walker, President Donald Trump and other leaders announced the deal on the incentives last month in a White House ceremony. ‘We look forward to continuing to work with them to transform Wisconsin’s economy and make it a center of worldwide high-tech manufacturing,’ Foxconn said in a statement, referring to the legislature.”

