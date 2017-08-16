“Including the planned LCD plant in Wisconsin, a total of five 10.5G flat panel fabs are expected to commence for commercial operations during the period from 2018-2021 signaling that there will be a risk of overproduction of large-sized TV panels,” Huang writes. “But Foxconn’s decision still makes sense given the US is one of the world’s two major high-end TV markets.”
“The new US investment plans, if realized, will also help Foxconn transform itself from its current OEM business model into a conglomerate with powerful system integration and brand management ability,” Huang writes. “Leveraging its advantages of being close to the US market and able to deliver goods promptly, Foxconn is expected to further expand its investments in the US to include other products such as automotive panels, robots and other innovative products.”
