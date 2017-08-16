“‘Checks also suggest that Apple has decided to remove the fingerprint option from the OLED model and instead stick with facial recognition,’ writes Hosseini,” Ray reports. “‘According to our checks, this is a design issue that has to do with the controller design at Apple,’ Hosseini adds].”
Ray reports, “It’s not entirely clear from Hosseini’s note if he means that Apple will remove ‘Touch ID’ entirely from the iPhone, or if he’s presuming Apple will find a place for Touch ID other than under the screen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, Apple’s infrared 3D facial recognition will work – very well – and it’ll be secure – very secure – or Apple wouldn’t do it.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s ‘iPhone 8’ may perform magical facial recognition while resting on a flat surface – August 7, 2017
Apple’s leaked HomePod firmware shows iPhone 8 likely to abandon Touch ID in favor of ‘Pearl ID’ facial recognition – August 3, 2017
A closer look at Apple iPhone 8’s 3D facial recognition feature – July 17, 2017
Apple’s iPhone 8 said to abandon Touch ID fingerprint reader in favor of 3D facial recognition – July 3, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s iPhone 8 will offer highest screen-to-body ratio in industry; lacks Touch ID – July 3, 2017
LG Innotek to supply Apple with world’s first 3D facial recognition camera for iPhone 8 – May 11, 2017
Apple patent covers use of depth maps for enhanced facial detection, bolstering iPhone 8 rumors – March 9, 2017
Apple acquires Israeli facial recognition firm RealFace – February 20, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]