“Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna Financial Group today weighs in on the outlook for Apple’s presumed forthcoming ‘iPhone 8,’ writing that he sees a swift ramp-up in production of the device with ‘organic light-emitting diode’ displays, or OLED, but he also sees Apple’s ditching fingerprint recognition on the device,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“‘Checks also suggest that Apple has decided to remove the fingerprint option from the OLED model and instead stick with facial recognition,’ writes Hosseini,” Ray reports. “‘According to our checks, this is a design issue that has to do with the controller design at Apple,’ Hosseini adds].”

Ray reports, “It’s not entirely clear from Hosseini’s note if he means that Apple will remove ‘Touch ID’ entirely from the iPhone, or if he’s presuming Apple will find a place for Touch ID other than under the screen.”

